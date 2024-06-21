Odisha’s Junu Birua to play for India as first tribal girl at FISU World University Chess Championship 

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great pride for the people of entire Odisha that Junu Birua, a student of KISS University in Bhubaneswar, has been selected to play for India as first the tribal girl at FISU World University Chess Championship, which is scheduled to be held from June 25 to June 30 at Entebbe in Uganda.

Apart from Junu Birua, another Odia girl Saina Salonika, representing Delhi University, also has been included in the four-member Indian Universities Chess (W) Team. The other two players are Aakanksha Hagawane and Mokshada Mahajan. Both of them are the students of Bharati Vidyapeeth of Pune.

Meanwhile, Junu Birua said that she could make it to the Indian Universities Chess Team only because of the constant help, support and guidance of Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KISS and KIIT Universities.

FIDE Senior Trainer Sekhar Chandra Sahu and Lucky Rani Patra will accompany the Indian team as trainer and manager respectively.

Notably, this is the second time that the Indian Universities Chess Team is taking part for the second time in the World University Chess Championship. It had made its debut in 2018 at Aracaju, Brazil.