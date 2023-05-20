Odisha’s Deep Grace Ekka completes 250 international caps

Bhubaneswr: Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s experienced defender Deep Grace Ekka, who hails from Lulkidihi village in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, completed 250 International Caps on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Arjuna Award winner achieved the special milestone when she played the second match of the ongoing India’s tour of Australia in Adelaide.

Deep Grace Ekka has been an integral part of the national team ever since she made her International debut in 2011 during the Four-Nation Tournament in Argentina.

Meanwhile, Hockey India and the sports department of Odisha government congratulated Ekka for her achievement. She was presented a special jersey with no 250 matching her match number.

“A huge round of applause for Odisha’s Deep Grace Ekka, ace defender and vice-captain of the Indian Eves, on reaching the milestone of 250 international matches as she plays against Australia today at Mate Stadium, Adelaide,” said the Sports Department of the Statement on its Twitter handle.