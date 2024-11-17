Odisha wins 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024

Chennai: The Hockey Association of Odisha on Saturday emerged victorious over Hockey Haryana to claim the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship title at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Meanwhile, in the clash for Third Place, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Manipur Hockey, rounding off an intense final day of competition.

In a thrilling final, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Haryana, 5-1. Rajat Akash Tirkey (11′) seized an early opportunity to give Hockey Association of

Odisha the lead, scoring from close range after a clever move from Sudeep Chirmako inside the box. Pratap Lakra (39) then doubled the lead in the third quarter, converting a Penalty Stroke.

In the fourth quarter, Shilanand Lakra (48′, 57′, 60′) scored three goals in the span of 12 minutes to ensure victory for the Hockey Association of Odisha. Meanwhile, Joginder Singh (55′) scored a consolatory goal for Hockey Haryana in the final minutes of the game.

In the clash for Third place, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Manipur Hockey, 2-1. Uttar Pradesh Hockey’s Captain, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (6′) broke the deadlock in the first quarter. A precise long ball from Rajkumar Pal found Iktidar Ishrat who squared it to Lalit Kumar Upadhyay for a quick tap in.

Deep in the third quarter, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (43′) found the equaliser for Manipur Hockey as a result of a Penalty Corner. In the final quarter, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, reclaimed the lead when Rajkumar Pal (54′) burst through the right flank with silky stickwork and found the back of the net to secure the victory for Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the semifinal, Hockey Haryana and the Hockey Association of Odisha secured victories in their respective matches in the tournament. With these wins on Friday, both teams booked their places in the Final. Meanwhile, the losing teams, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Manipur Hockey, took part in third place.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Kapil Dev participates in Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagles Golf Championship in Gurugram