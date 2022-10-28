Odisha team announced for Super 7 Cricket Tournament

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Super 7 Cricket Association today announced the team for the Senior Super 7 Cricket Tournament, which is to be held in Uttar Pradesh from November 10 to November 17.

A 13-member men’s team has been announced by the Odisha Super 7 Cricket Association for participating in the cricket tournament.

As informed by the Odisha Super 7 Cricket Association Secretary Hemant Kumar Maharana, Satish Kumar Gowda will coach the team while Hateswar Lenka will be the manager of the team.

The 13- member Odisha team includes Upendra Pradhan, the captain, Rajesh Jani (wicketkeeper), B. Santosh Patra, Manoj Sabar, Subrat Jena, Prasad Jena, Arbind Gowda, Hemant Jani, Narsingh Tripathi, Nrusingha Nath Sahu, Pabitra Jali, Muna Behera and Arjun Palei.

Notably, the Odisha team will go to Uttar Pradesh on November 7 for this tournament.