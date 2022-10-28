Odisha team announced for Super 7 Cricket Tournament

By Shrimayee Debasmita 0
Odisha team announced for Super 7 Cricket Tournament

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Super 7 Cricket Association today announced the team for the Senior Super 7 Cricket Tournament, which is to be held in Uttar Pradesh from November 10 to November 17.

A 13-member men’s team has been announced by the Odisha Super 7 Cricket Association for participating in the cricket tournament.

As informed by the Odisha Super 7 Cricket Association Secretary Hemant Kumar Maharana, Satish Kumar Gowda will coach the team while Hateswar Lenka will be the manager of the team.

The 13- member Odisha team includes Upendra Pradhan, the captain, Rajesh Jani (wicketkeeper), B. Santosh Patra, Manoj Sabar, Subrat Jena, Prasad Jena, Arbind Gowda, Hemant Jani, Narsingh Tripathi, Nrusingha Nath Sahu, Pabitra Jali, Muna Behera and Arjun Palei.

Notably, the Odisha team will go to Uttar Pradesh on November 7 for this tournament.

You might also like
Sports

T20 World Cup: Disney+ Hotstar launches Follow On, a special feed for freemium users…

Sports

Khelo India Weightlifting Tournament: Akanksha Vyavahare creates National records in…

Sports

T20 World Cup: IRE Vs AFG match abandoned, Australia to Face England today at…

Sports

Champions League: Barcelona crash out after humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.