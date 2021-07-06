Odisha govt recommends para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has recommended the name of para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat for the country’s highest sporting honour, “Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award”, for the year 2021.

The state also recommended the name of vice-captain of Indian women’s hockey team, Deep Grace Ekka for Arjuna Award for the year 2021. The department of sports and youth services (DSYS) has recommended the names to the sports ministry.

“DSYS has recommended the names of #Odia para shuttler @PramodBhagat83 and current @TheHockeyIndia’s vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award respectively, for the year 2021,” the department said in a tweet.

A week ago, the state government had nominated ace sprinter Dutee Chand for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

It also nominated Olympic-bound Indian hockey vice-captain Birendra Lakra for Arjuna Award, hockey coach Kalucharan Choudhury for Dronacharya Award and former sprinter & Olympian Anuradha Biswal for Dhyan Chand Award.