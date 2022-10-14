Odisha: Pranab Prakash Das in race for OCA president

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Odisha Cricket Associaion (OCA) election on October 28, today it has been learnt that Pranab Prakash Das in race for OCA president. Name of Pranab Prakash for the post of President was proposed by Jajpur Association and members supported it.

As per reports, candidates for a few other posts for the OCA polls have also been finalised. Pankaj Lochan Mohanty will be in the race for OCA Vice President. Similarly, Sanjay Behera, son of Ashirbad Behera will be in the election race for the post of Secretary.

It is to be noted that a crucial meeting of the Odisha Cricket Association took these decisions.

The election for the post of president, Vice president, secretary, treasurer of OCA will be held on October 28 whilethe results wil be declared on the same day. As per a notification issue by the OCA electoral officer, nominations will be filed on October 21. Filing of objection if any will be allowed on October 22, scrutiny or disposal of objections will be carried out on the same day. Candidates can withdraw their nominations in between 10 am to 1 pm the next day. And then the list of valid candidates will be declared.