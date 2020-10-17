Odisha Fc
Odisha FC’s Indian players start training in Goa

By KalingaTV Bureau

Panaji: Odisha FC’s Indian players on Saturday started training in groups while adhering to all the health and safety norms laid out by the Indian Super League (ISL).

The club said that their Indian Assistant Coach and former international midfielder Steven Dias conducted the session at their designated training pitch at Betalbatim, Goa.

Meanwhile, the foreign players have also started arriving at the team hotel. “Experienced defender Steven Taylor and forward Diego Mauricio have already checked in earlier while ISL star Marcelinho and goalkeeping coach Rogerio Ramos arrived today,” said Odisha FC in a statement.

“I am very excited and delighted that finally we have started training on field and I am sure that the players must have been waiting for the same as well. They have worked hard in their respective rooms following the fitness training guidelines by our Strength and Conditioning Coach Joan (Casanova). We all are looking forward to it,” said Dias.

