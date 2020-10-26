Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Chess ace IM Padmini Rout on the victory of Team India in the final of Asian Nations Online Chess Championship.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, “Congratulate Odisha’s ‘Ace of Chess’ IM Padmini Rout @acciochess

on leading Team India to a rousing victory in the final of Asian Nations Online Chess Championship. Wish her continued success ahead”.

The Indian women’s team claimed a 6-2 win over Indonesia to win the gold in the final of the Asian Nations (Regions) Online chess championship in Chennai yesterday.

Woman Grandmaster P V Nandhidhaa, in the women’s finale, provided India the first point, defeating Chelsie Monica Ignesias Sihite before Padmini Rout beat Medina Warda Auilia.

The in-form R Vaishali and captain Mary Ann Gomes drew their games to secure the first match of the final 3-1.

In the second match, the Indians overcame the reverse faced by Vaishali against Irine Kharisma Sukandar on the top board as Bhakti Kulkarni, Padmini Rout and Nandhidhaa registered wins over Aulia, Sihite and Dita Karenza respectively to seal the triumph.

The Indian men, however, went down 3.5-4.5 in a close final to Australia after losing the first match 1.5-2.5 and sharing honours in the second duel 2-2.