ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023: ICC lists key players for Super six stage

The ICC has listed as many as six key players for the Super Six stage of ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 to watch out for. This list has been posted by ICC on its official website.

The players to look out for include Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga, Zimbabwean player Sikandar Raza, Scotland captain Richie Berrington, Netherlands cricketer Logan van Beek, West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran and Oman pace bowler Bilal Khan.

It is worth mentioning that, the Super Six stage began on Thursday. Srilanka and Zimbabwe are on top of the list in the ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023.

Sri Lanka started this tournament as the highest-ranked team present, and they remain well-placed to reach India later this year. There’s still work to do, with crunch fixtures to come, but with Wanindu Hasaranga in outstanding form, taking 18 wickets in his four matches to-date in the tournament, Sri Lanka will be confident.

Hosts Zimbabwe are flying too, producing some stunning cricket in front of big home crowds. The momentum is all with the Chevrons as they carry four points into the group stage, and their meeting with Sri Lanka will be massive.

West Indies and Oman are in evident danger. Netherlands and Scotland have a good chance to win and book a berth in the ICC Men’s World Cup this year.

All three knock-out fixtures will be day-night matches, with the matches beginning at 14:00 local time.

Here is the entire fixture: