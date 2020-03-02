NZ thrash India in Christchurch Test, clinch series 2-0

Christchurch: New Zealand came out with a brilliant performance, both with bat and ball, as they defeated India by seven wickets in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval on Monday, thereby clinching the two-match series 2-0.

After bundling out India for mere 124 runs in the morning session on Day Three, New Zealand chased down the target riding on half centuries from its openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell

Starting the post-lunch session at 46/0, Latham and Blundell didn’t allow the Indian bowlers to make any inroads and collected runs at will. They both shared 103-run opening stand before Latham (52) became the victim of Umesh Yadav, who had him caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Skipper Kane Williamson (5), also couldn’t contribute much with the bat, just like the first innings, and was undone by a brilliant delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. Blundell, too, didn’t stay long after his skipper’s departure and was bowled by Bumrah after scoring 55.

However, Ross Taylor (5*) and Henry Nicholls (5*) completed the formalities as the Black Caps won the match in 36th over of their second innings.

Earlier, starting the day at 90/6, the Indian lower order, unlike that of the Black Caps, failed to show any resistance. The last four batsmen could add just 34 runs as they got bowled out for 124, setting up a 132-run target for the Kiwis.

India were bundled out for 242 runs in their first innings, in reply to which New Zealand had posted 235 runs, conceding a seven-run lead.

Kyle Jamieson was declared the Player of the Match while Tim Southee, who picked up 14 wickets in the two Test matches, was adjudged the Player of the Series.

India, after winning the five-match T20I series 5-0, failed to win any win in the next five matches they played on the tour (three ODIs and two Test matches).

Virat Kohli’s men, despite the whitewash, stay at the top of the table in the ICC World Test Championship with 360 points. New Zealand, on the other hand, have moved on to the third spot with 180 points.

Brief scores: India 242 and 124 all out (Cheteshwar Pujara 24; Trent Boult 4/28), New Zealand 235 and 46/0 at Lunch (Tom Blundell 55,Tom Latham 52; Jasprit Bumrah 2/39)