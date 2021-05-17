London: A majority of cricketers comprising the New Zealand team that will play a Test series against host England and the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India next month have arrived here.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said that the other members of the team would arrive here on Monday.

“Tim Southee, BJ Watling, Ross Taylor and Neil Wagner will depart Auckland on Monday afternoon (New Zealand time) to join the squad in Southampton,” said NZC on Monday.

“The Maldives-based IPL contingent of captain Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, team physio Tommy Simsek and trainer Chris Donaldson will arrive on Monday (UK time),” read the statement.

Williamson and other players and staff were in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended midway due to raging Covid-19 pandemic in India. They then went to the Maldives before flying out to England.

After a successful county championship stint with Durham, batsman Will Young will also link up with the team on Monday and undergo isolation at the Ageas Bowl before joining his teammates for training.

“Trent Boult will finish his managed isolation on Sunday and return to Mount Maunganui to see his family before a plan is made around his departure to the UK,” it said.

“While in England they will operate in a ‘controlled team environment’ to limit outside contact and risk of transmission. All tour members will complete a daily self-reported health screening as well as undergoing regular Covid testing.”

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Blackcaps are adhering to strict health protocols, including pre-departure vaccinations and Covid tests, along with receiving medical bags equipped with masks and hand sanitiser.