Novak Djokovic defeats Matteo Berrettini to win Wimbledon title, his 20th Grand Slam crown

London: World No.1 Novak Djokovic defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final on Sunday to win his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam overall. The Serb celebrated his victory by chewing on the grass from the hallowed centre court.

By winning the title on Sunday, the Serb top seed joined arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the players with most number of Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era.

Djokovic came back after losing the first set in the tiebreaker and dominated the proceedings, never allowing Barrettini much chances.