Novak Djokovic announces he’ll compete at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: World No.1 tennis player, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, has ended the uncertainty over his Olympics participation, confirming on Friday that he would be boarding the flight to Tokyo.

In a message posted on social media, Djokovic, who will now aim for a golden slam — four Grand Slams and Olympic gold in a calendar year — wrote, “I am very proud to pack for Tokyo and join our national team in the fight for the brightest medals on the Olympic arenas.

“For me, the game for Serbia has always been a special joy and motivation and I will do my best to make us all happy! Let’s go (Flexed biceps sign).”

The 34-year-old, who recently won the Wimbledon, to add to his Australian Open and French Open crowns, added, “Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics.”

Djokovic also posted a video of him interacting with a six-year-old child named Kojiro Owaki.

Tokyo2020, the official twitter handle of the Games, wrote, “@DjokerNole is looking to continue his fine form into #Tokyo2020 after winning three Grand Slams in 2021. The world No.1 won bronze at Beijing 2008 and is looking to add to his collection (Clapping hands sign).”

Soon after winning the Wimbledon, Djokovic had said he was undecided about his participation at the Olympics, adding that it was a “50-50” thing as there “are going to be a lot of restrictions within the (Games) Village”.

“My plan was always to go to Olympic Games, but right now I’m a little bit divided. I also hear that there’s going to be a lot of restrictions within the Village. Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live. I can’t even have my stringer that is very important part of my team. I can’t have a stringer. I’m limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well,” Djokovic had said.

“It’s kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days (about the ban on spectators),” the world No. 1 had said after beating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final.