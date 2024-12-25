“Nice and firm, with bit of grass….”, Australia skipper Cummins on pitch ahead of fourth BGT

Melbourne: Ahead of the fourth BGT Test against India at Melbourne, Australian skipper Pat Cummins said that the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch looks “nice and firm” with a “bit of grass coverage” and it could help spinner Nathan Lyon as well. With the series level at 1-1, both sides will be playing the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test with an aim to secure an all-important series lead needed to push a case for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Speaking ahead of the game in a pre-match presser, Cummins said about the pitch, “Pitch looks really good, quite consistent to what it has here for the last few years, I think, you know, a bit of grass coverage, feels nice and firm, so they (curators) have done a great job here for, you know, probably the last five, six years, their pitches and I suspect the same this year.”

The skipper also admitted that bowling during high heat, in temperatures as high as 39 degrees could be “hot”. Speaking further on the wicket, Cummins called it “well-balanded”. “Nathan Lyon has had some success here, certainly plays a role, so yeah, would not be surprised if there’s a little bit on-off for spin,” he concluded ahead of fourth BGT.

Australia XI squad:

Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India’s squad for fourth and fifth Tests:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Tanush Kotian. (ANI)