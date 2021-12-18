Newspaper Hawker’s Daughter Qualifies For International Kick-Boxing

Gujarat: A newspaper hawker of Vadodra had his pride lifted when his daughter got qualified for International kick-boxing.

Women have to go through a lot of difficulties to mark their place in all work fields, and sports is no exception. In the light of it, a newspaper seller’s daughter Akshada Dalvi of Gujarat has set an example by breaking the orthodox norms of the society as qualifies for international kickboxing.

The tweet written in Hindi roughly translates to, “Gujarat: The daughter of a newspaper seller in Vadodara has qualified for international kickboxing. Kickboxer Akshada Dalvi said, ‘When I passed 5th standard, I learned karate, a year after that I started kickboxing. I won the gold medal in my first national.'”