New Zealand win their first Women’s T20 World Cup title

Dubai: New Zealand scripted history by winning their first Women’s T20 World Cup title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. The Sophie Devine’s team beat South Africa by 32 runs. With this they also became only the fourth nation to claim the title in the tournament’s history.

Bating first, the White Ferns put up 158/5 on the on the board with contributions from Melie Kerr (43), Brooke Halliday (38) and Suzie Bates (32). For South Africa, openers Laura Wolvaardt (c) and Tazmin Brits began the innings well as they had collected 51 from 6.5 overs when Tazmin Brits got out while playing at 17. Soon, Laura too got out when the score was 59 in 9.1 overs.

After the openers were out, only two players Chloe Tryon (14) and Annerie Dercksen (10) who scored the two-digit number. The three-wicket hauls of Amelia Kerr (3/24) and Rosemary Mair (3/25) helped New Zealand to wind up the South Africa innings for 126-9 (20 Ov).

Amelia Kerr was declared both the ‘Player Of The Match’ and ‘Player Of The Series’ for her brilliant performances throughout the tournament.