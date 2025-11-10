New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I called off due to rain

Advertisement

Nelson: The fourth T20I between New Zealand and West Indies has been called off due to rain on Monday in Nelson, leaving the Kiwis with a 2-1 series lead with one match remaining.

New Zealand won the toss at Saxton Oval and opted to field, but rain disrupted play after just 6.3 overs, with West Indies at 38-1, having lost Alzarri Joseph to Jimmy Neesham’s bowling.

The last match of the series will be played at University Oval, Dunedin, on Thursday. West Indies won the first match by seven runs, while New Zealand made a strong comeback, winning the second match by three runs and the third by nine runs.

Windies will undoubtedly look to bounce back after the defeats in the second and third games. They have one chance left to level the series, while the Kiwis will aim to continue their winning momentum in the final T20 on Thursday to square off the series.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand had won the toss and opted to field; both teams made one change. For the West Indies, Roston Chase came in for Akeal Hosein. For the hosts, Mark Chapman replaced Mitchell Hay.

“We didn’t really get a chance to get out there and maximise in this game, but we’ve still got a chance to level the series, and that’s our main focus for the next one. I was looking forward to this one, especially coming from Bangladesh. You’d expect a little bit better surface here in New Zealand. It’s just about us trying to progress as a team. It’s great to see the fight that we’ve been showing. Unfortunately, we didn’t win those last two games. But every time you put yourself in this position, you’ve obviously got a chance to win. So I’m pleased with the progress that we’re making,” West Indies skipper Shai Hope said.

“With the overcast conditions, it’s quite nice. The ball was swinging a bit. I guess the pitch being under cover a little bit as well. The more you put yourself in these positions, the more you’re going to learn from it. Obviously, nice to be on the right side of a couple. There are learnings in both games for both teams. We go to Dunedin, like you said, it’s probably going to be a bit colder. But, probably another good surface and probably another good match, to be fair,” New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said after the match.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

(ANI)