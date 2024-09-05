WATCH: New Zealand cricket team arrives in Delhi, to play 3 match test series against India

By Sudeshna Panda
New Zealand cricket

New Delhi: The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Delhi on Thursday, they are to play a 3 match test series against India, said reports.

According to reports, the New Zealand team will play a one-off Test against Afghanistan and a three-match Test series against India. The one-off Test against Afghanistan in Greater Noida shall start from September 9.

New Zealand cricket team received a warm welcome from Afghanistan in Delhi upon their arrival, as the board outside team’s hotel in Greater Noida read “A warm Afghan welcome to New Zealand team”.

See The Video Of Their Arrival Here:

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh’s father blames former Indian captain MS Dhoni, see what he says

Advertisement

You might also like

Bail hearing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal underway in Supreme Court

New eyedrop PresVu that eliminates glasses approved in India, see details here

6 Maoists killed, 2 police personnel injured in encounter in Telangana

PM Modi meets Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, talks held on various topics

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.