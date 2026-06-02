New wrestling coach Emzarios Bentinidis crafts masterplan for Asiad glory: Individual roadmaps, focused training

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New Delhi: Crafting a comprehensive masterplan for Asiad glory, new Indian head coach Emzarios Bentinidis has highlighted the critical importance of focused training and highly individualised roadmaps as the national squad gears up for the 2026 Asian Games.

Speaking in the aftermath of the high-stakes Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) selection trials, the veteran coach emphasised that the national program will now pivot towards a highly professional, uniform system of management. By charting unique developmental paths for every single wrestler under his guidance, the ultimate goal is to ensure that each athlete peaks at the perfect time on the continental stage.

Attending the men’s selection trials at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Lucknow this weekend to closely monitor the squad’s preparations, Bentinidis — widely known as Shako — detailed why a blanket training methodology is no longer viable. “Every wrestler is different and requires a different approach. There is no single formula for success,” Shako explained.

“Some athletes need more focus on technical improvement, while others need better physical conditioning or tactical awareness on the mat. My priority right now is to spend time with the wrestlers, understand their individual needs, and create a clear roadmap for each of them so they can focus on achieving results at major events such as the Asian Games, ” he said.

Putting their best foot forward in front of the new head coach, India’s premier wrestlers delivered commanding performances to lock in their continental berths. In the freestyle brackets, World No. 1 Sujeet Kalkal gave his absolute best, booking his 65kg ticket with a highly tactical 2-0 win. He was joined by Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat, who cruised to an 11-1 victory in the 57kg final. The freestyle roster was further bolstered by seasoned Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Punia (97kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), and Rajat Ruhal (125kg), who all triumphed in their intensely competitive brackets.

The Greco-Roman and women’s squads similarly showcased incredible bench strength and readiness. 2023 Asian Games bronze medallist Sunil Kumar demonstrated his enduring class with a 3-1 victory to seal his 87kg spot, leading a Greco-Roman unit that includes Sumit Dalal (60kg), Deepak (67kg), Aman (77kg), Nitesh Kumar (97kg), and Deepanshu (130kg).

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Meanwhile, the women’s contingent, finalised simultaneously at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, will be anchored by two-time World Championships bronze medalist Antim Panghal (53kg). She is joined by standout athletes Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg), Dipanshi (50kg), and Priya Malik (72kg), rounding out a battle-hardened squad ready to rewrite India’s wrestling narrative in Aichi-Nagoya.

Indian wrestling team for Asian Games 2026

Women: Antim Panghal (53kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg), Dipanshi (50kg), Priya Malik (72kg)

Men’s freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), Deepak Punia (97kg), Rajat Ruhal (125kg)

Greco-Roman: Sumit Dalal (60kg), Deepak (67kg), Aman (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nitesh Kumar (97kg), Deepanshu (130kg).

(ANI)

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