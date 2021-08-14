Neeraj Chopra suffering from high fever, tests Covid negative

By WCE 3
New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is suffering from high fever for the past two days. He even didn’t attend the felicitation function organised by the Haryana government on Friday. Following doctor’s advice, his Covid-19 test was done. The report came negative.

 

Speaking to IANS, a person close to Chopra said the athlete is recovering now.

“His temperature was 103 till yesterday. But he is getting better now. His (Covid) report also came negative. Doctor has advised him rest. He had a hectic schedule and that is the reason he fell ill,” the person said.

“Neeraj might attend the function at Rashtrapati Bhawan this evening. He will come there directly. Rest (all the other) players are currently at Ashoka Hotel,” he added.

(IANS)

