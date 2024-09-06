National Games in India by end of this year or by next year beginning: PT Usha

Jaipur: The National Games in India will be held by the end of this year or by next year beginning said PT Usha Indian Olympic Association.

Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha interacted with media persons in Jaipur and informed that, “National Games will be organized by the end of this year or within the first three months of next year. We also have to look at the condition of the players.”

She further praised the players for their performance in the Paralympics and added that, “Players should get benefits (from such national level games). The performance of the players in the Paralympics has been very good, there are many games in which we stood fourth, next year we have to aim to win 15-20 more medals.”