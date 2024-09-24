Natasa Stankovic’s post divorce glow, stuns fan with brilliant fitness videos, WATCH

Natasa Stankovic, the Serbian model, dancer, actor and ex-wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has been gaining all the attention on social media with her sizzling dance moves and inspiring fitness journey. She is very much active on Instagram now a days. She has been posting her workout and dance videos on Instagram quite often. Fans admiring her strength and resilience in the face of personal challenges.

Recently Natasa posted a video of herself dancing to the iconic 1986 hit song “Brother Louie” by Modern Talking. The clip instantly went viral after few minutes of posting. Beyond her energetic dance moves, Natasa’s commitment to fitness has became the hot topic of discussion.

In the viral video Natasa Stankovic is seen dancing in casual attire to the timeless classic ‘Brother Louie’. Her moves radiating vibrant energy of freedom and fulfilment. She seems so calm and positive.

Behind the energetic dance moves that taking social media by storms, her dedication and hard work to stay fit and healthy has sparked online admiration. Recently she shared a video of talking about her challenging fitness journey. The video shows her remarkable transformation from 2022-2024. She has shared about her experience in overcoming a tough back injury.

As per the video, Natasa struggled with lunges due to injury in 2022. But she never gave up. By 2024, Natasa had moved on to heavy-weighted squats, weightlifting, and back-strengthening exercises. Her positive attitude and strong mindset helped her in achieving the remarkable transformation. Few days ago she shared a video of her working out with caption ‘When your body fails, your mind becomes your greatest strength.’ which got fans sending her more positive energies and good wishes. Her resilience inspires, overcoming divorce and injury with self-care.

Reportedly Hardik Pandya and Natasa announced their separation in July 2024. The two tied the knot in 2020. The reason of their divorce is still remain private. After their breakup they are co-parenting their son, Agastya.

WATCH the video here: