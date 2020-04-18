NASCAR suspends Martinsville Speedway race scheduled for May 9

New Delhi: NASCAR has suspended its May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“NASCAR is postponing the scheduled events on May 8-9 at Martinsville Speedway,” it said in a statement.

Last time, when NASCAR had suspended racing four events into the season, it had listed the event in Virginia as its return date. However, that is unlikely to happen as Virginia is under a stay-at-home order until June 10.

Meanwhile, Nascar further said that it is considering restarting the season in May without fans.

“Our intention remains to run all 36 races, with a potential return to racing without fans in attendance in May at a date and location to be determined.

“The health and safety of our competitors, employees, fans and the communities in which we run continues to be our top priority. We will continue to consult with health experts and local, state and federal officials as we assess future scheduling options,” the statement added.