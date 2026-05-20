Narine-Rohit match up in focus as MI look to spoil KKR’s playoff chances

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Kolkat: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spin legend Sunil Narine could form a sensational match-up with Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma as the three-time champions continue their hunt for the fourth playoff spot against the five-time champions at Eden Gardens.

KKR, left with two matches, can still reach a maximum of 15 points, which could be enough to seal them a playoff spot if Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slip in the rest of their matches. But MI, placed ninth in the points table with just four wins in 12 matches, will be playing for their pride and would like to spoil KKR’s chances towards a final four finish.

Narine enjoys a dominant match-up against Rohit, having dismissed him eight times in 22 matches at an average of 18.12 and a strike rate of just over 105. He has managed not only to get his wicket regularly, but has also kept his run flow contained. Rohit has managed just 16 fours and two sixes against Narine in 137 balls, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Rohit has scored 268 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.66 and a strike rate of over 164 this tournament, with two fifties and a best score of 84. On the other hand, Narine has been KKR’s second-highest wicket-taker, with 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 22.15 and an economy rate of 6.69, with best figures of 2/26.

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Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma, Trent Boult, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Suryakumar Yadav, AM Ghazanfar, Hardik Pandya, Keshav Maharaj, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rovman Powell, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Blessing Muzarabani.

ANI)

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