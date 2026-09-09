Naman Dhir smashes 173 off 64 balls in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Advertisement

New Delhi: Amritsar Soormas skipper and Mumbai Indians batsman Naman Dhir put on a spectacular show of batting in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League as he smashed an unbeaten 173 off 64 balls against Mohali Kings.

Dhirs stunning knock contained 16 fours and 12 sixes, reaching his century from just 37 balls, his scoring rate never dipped.

Advertisement

A brilliant 279 by the Amritsar Soormas in their allotted 20 overs due to his knock! Though they lost their wickets early, Dhir attacked the Mohali Kings bowlers continuously and stayed until the end with an unbeaten score.

Dhir also showcased why he is emerging as one of the more potent T20 batters. The former India U19 has been part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in IPL since his debut in the 2024 edition and will stay in the team until 2026 edition.