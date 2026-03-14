Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana, named for best International cricketer

Advertisement

New Delhi: As Naman Awards 2026 is going to take place tomorrow at Delhi, a list of cricketers who are going to be awarded at event are named as Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana, Ayush Mhatre, Mithali Raj, Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid, Harsh Dubey and Mithali Raj.

Test and ODI Captain, Shubman Gill will be rewarded with Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for the 2024–25 Season. He has achieved this title for the second time till now.

Smriti Mandhana will receive the Best International Cricketer (Women) award for the fifth time in her career. Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid will be facilitated with BCCI’s highest honour, the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for their outstanding service to Indian cricket.

Advertisement

Mithali Raj will receive the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women for her extraordinary contribution to the growth and global stature of women’s cricket in India.

In Domestic cricket, Ayush Mhatre to be honoured with the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All Rounder in Domestic Limited Overs Competitions for the 2024–25 season and Harsh Dubey for Best All Rounder in the Ranji Trophy for the 2024–25 season.