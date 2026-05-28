Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals unveil new jersey ahead of T20 Mumbai League 2026

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Mumbai: Defending T20 Mumbai League champions Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals unveiled their official jersey for the upcoming season, kicking off their title defence with a bold new visual identity and campaign inspired by the team’s fearless cricketing philosophy.

The unveiling was held at a special launch event in Mumbai, attended by Team owners Kapil Baheti and Alisha Baheti, along with Mayank Khandwala and Raj Khandwala, MSC Maratha Royals CEO Parag More, Team Captain Siddhesh Lad, and Head Coach Amit Dani, according to a press release.

As defending champions, Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals’ campaign this season draws from Mumbai’s raw street energy, hip-hop culture and Bollywood familiarity. Anchored by the tagline, “Bhag Bhag Bhag, Aya Sher,” it celebrates the city’s confidence and fearless self-expression, while signalling the powerful return of the champions to the league stage. The tiger remains a symbol of the team’s ferocity and dominance, mirroring the relentless spirit of Mumbai itself.

Speaking at the unveiling, Kapil Baheti & Alisha Baheti, Owners, MSC Maratha Royals, said: “As defending champions, we wanted this jersey and campaign to stand for more than just cricket. It reflects the fearless attitude of our team and the spirit of Mumbai. This is not just a design refresh, but a clear statement of intent to play bold, fearless cricket this season. ‘The Royal Roar’ is designed to connect strongly with our fans and capture the energy we bring to the field.”

Mayank Khandwala & Raj Khandwala, Owners, MSC Maratha Royals, added: “Defending a title brings a different level of challenge, and that’s what drives us. What we’ve built at MSC Maratha Royals goes beyond winning; it’s a strong culture and identity rooted in Mumbai. With ‘The Royal Roar’, we’re promising our fans a team that returns more focused, more determined, and ready to prove that last season was just the beginning.”

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Led by defending title-winning Captain Siddhesh Lad and Head Coach Amit Dani, MSC Maratha Royals look to mount a strong defence of its T20 Mumbai League crown with a championship squad featuring Chinmay Sutar, Rohan Raje, Tushar Deshpande, Maxwell Swaminathan, Arjun Dani, Ayaz Khan, Sahil Jadhav, Sachin Yadav, Pratik Shukla, Shreyanssh Rai, Swaraj Parulkar, Om Bangar, Irfan Umair, Atharva Bhosale, Aryan Patni, Yash Gadia, Shreyas Gurav, Jitendra Paliwal, and Aditya Dhumal.

With the return of the league, MSC Maratha Royals continue to position themselves not only as one of Mumbai’s strongest cricketing franchises, but also as a modern sports brand deeply rooted in the city’s energy, ambition and voice.

MSC Maratha Royals’ new jersey, themed around “The Royal Roar”, blends traditional regional ferocity with contemporary sports aesthetics. The jersey’s visual storytelling includes: Metallic gold claw marks reflecting aggression and attacking gameplay. Subtle tiger-stripe textures are integrated into the fabric to reinforce the predatory theme. A phantom tiger graphic is subtly embedded to add depth and edge as an intense ‘hidden’ detail. A striking heritage orange upper body representing energy, passion, and Maharashtra’s valour. Midnight navy sleeves and lower body indicating composure, resilience and strength. Liquid gold accent detailing injects a sense of royalty and championship ambitions.

(ANI)

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