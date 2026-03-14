Mumbai Indians should use Rohit Sharma for full 40 overs in IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra

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Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer and now a commentator, Aakash Chopra, expressed that the star cricketer Rohit Sharma should stay on the field for the entirety of a match instead of playing as an Impact Player in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Chopra noted that Rohit is “the fittest, meanest and maybe the strongest” than he has ever been in his life.

Rohit Sharma had a good season with the bat as the former Team India captain scored 418 runs in 15 IPL 2025 matches, at a strike rate of 149.28. Notably, the Mumbai-based franchise often used Rohit as an Impact Player in IPL 2025, limiting his role to just a batter in the matches.

Speaking on JioStar, Aakash Chopra said that Rohit Sharma should play the full match instead of being used as an Impact Player. He explained that opening batters are used to staying on the field and preparing throughout the game, rather than sitting in the dugout for 20 overs.

“Logically, if you are fit, you should play the whole game and not be substituted. Especially when you are batting second, you shouldn’t come in as an impact player. An opener is not used to watching 20 overs of the match from the dugout. Opening batters are used to staying on the field, preparing accordingly and then hitting the ground running,” Aakash Chopra said.

Chopra added that Rohit is currently in excellent physical condition and believes the Mumbai Indians would benefit more if he remains on the field for the entire 40 overs.

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“Rohit Sharma is the fittest, meanest and maybe the strongest at this point in time, so he should be on the ground for all 40 overs. That’s actually how Mumbai Indians will be able to make full use of Rohit Sharma,” he said further.

The IPL 2026 season will get underway on March 28. On March 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first phase of the 2026 IPL edition, which is to be played from March 28 to April 12.

While defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play the tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians will play their first match on March 29, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

(Source: ANI)