Mumbai Indians’ Quinton de Kock, Raj Angad Bawa ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injuries

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Mumbai:The Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced that players Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa have been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to injuries.

In a statement on Tuesday, MI said that the South African opening batter has been ruled out of the tournament due to a tendon injury in his left wrist that he sustained before their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 29.

“Quinton de Kock has been ruled out due to a tendon injury in his left wrist, which he sustained prior to our home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad,” MI said.

Meanwhile, batting all-rounder Raj Bawa sustained a ligament tear to his right thumb during MI’s match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 14, and has subsequently been ruled out of the IPL 2026.

“Raj Angad Bawa sustained a ligament tear to his right thumb during our previous match against Punjab Kings and will miss the rest of the season,” the Mumbai Indians said in the statement.

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Mumbai Indians said that De Kock and Raj Bawa will continue their rehabilitation at their respective homes, with the franchise providing ongoing support and guidance from its medical team as they work towards a return to play.

“Both Quinton and Raj Bawa will continue their rehab in their respective homes, with support and guidance from the Mumbai Indians medical team to help them return to play as soon as possible,” reads the statement from MI.

Coming to the team’s IPL 2026 campaign, the Hardik Pandya-led side have been eliminated from the playoffs race, having won four and lost eight of their 12 matches so far.

(ANI)

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