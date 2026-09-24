Mumbai Indians announces Luke Williams as new WPL head coach

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New Delhi: Mumbai Indians has announced Luke Williams as new head coach on Wednesday for the 2027 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

As per reports, the South Australia first class player Luke Williams previously worked at Royal Challengers Bengaluru where he led them to the 2024 WPL title.

He has also been part of a title winning team in the Women’s Big Bash League in 2022 and 2023 and in The Hundred in 2023 as an assistant coach.

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Bringing experience, ambition & a champion mindset to our MI family 💪💙 Paltan, join us in welcoming our new women’s team Head Coach, Luke Williams! 🤝 Read full story: https://t.co/xUYISgb9Pd pic.twitter.com/02LGt7GZcM — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 24, 2026

Mumbai Indians owner, Nita Ambani welcomed the new head coach, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Luke Williams to the Mumbai Indians family.”