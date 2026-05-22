Ms Dhoni’s IPL future in doubt after CSK’s poor 2026 season

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Chennai: Chennai Super Kings ended their disappointing IPL 2026 season with a heavy 89-run defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT), but the biggest talking point after the match was the future of MS Dhoni.

CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs after winning only six out of 14 matches this season. The team was affected by injuries, poor form and inconsistency throughout the tournament.

Dhoni did not play a single match this season because of fitness and injury issues. Fans are now wondering if IPL 2026 was his final season with CSK, since there has been no official statement from him about returning next year.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that he is not aware of Dhoni’s future in IPL and added that everyone will get the answer next year.

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Dhoni has been the face of CSK since the IPL started in 2008. Under his captaincy, the team won five IPL titles and became one of the most successful franchises in the league.

Even though he did not play this season, fans continued cheering for Dhoni in every stadium. After CSK’s exit, many supporters became emotional as rumours about his retirement grew stronger.

So far, neither Dhoni nor the franchise has confirmed anything about his IPL future.