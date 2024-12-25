MS Dhoni wins internet by dressing as Santa, family picture goes viral

Former Indian Cricket team captain and wicket-keeping batter MS Dhoni is loved across the globe for his contribution to the game. The legendary captain rarely appears on social media and when a post related to him appears on social media, it trends for some time. Recently, MS Dhoni dressed as Santa is seen in the pictures posted by his wife Sakshi Singh. This post has gone viral on social media.

In the post shared by Sakshi Dhoni, MS appears to have a blast with his family and friends.

The former Indian captain is seen disguised as Santa Claus and is present alongside Ziva (his daughter) and Sakshi. The picture is posted by Sakshi on her official Instagram handle and has gone viral since then.

The post has gathered 797K likes, 40.8k shares and more than 6000 comments till this article was published.