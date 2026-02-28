MS Dhoni visits Deori Maa temple in Jharkhand for blessings ahead of IPL 2026; video goes viral

Advertisement

Ranchi: MS Dhoni on Thursday paid a traditional visit to the Deori Maa Temple in Jharkhand to get blessings before the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, and this footage has since gone viral on social media.

As observed in the video, Dhoni, known for his long-time devotion to Deori Maa, is seen walking through a large crowd of devotees and entering the ancient temple complex at Ranchi, where he is seen to go through the customary rituals, such as breaking a coconut and praying. It is a traditional practice of the former Indian captain to seek the blessings of the gods before significant cricketing tournaments.

The Deori Maa Temple or Dewri Mandir is situated in Diuri village, Ranchi district, and is claimed to have a 16-armed idol of goddess Durga that represents a combination of tribal and Hindu worship traditions. The devotees consider it a powerful shrine and pay a visit to it in search of favours or protection.

A visit to a temple has become a ritual for Dhoni before his IPL campaigns – a practice he has followed before several of his previous championship-winning seasons with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The recent video was received positively by the fans, celebrating the humble devotion of Dhoni.

Dhoni has confirmed to play IPL 2026 with CSK, continuing with his impressive streak in the league, despite his age of 44. IPL is also set to start on March 26, 2026, with CSK preparing to defend its interests under his leadership.

