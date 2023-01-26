KL Rahul-Athiya wedding: Couple get gifts more than 100 crores

Indian cricketer KL Rahul got married to actress Athiya Shetty on January 23. The couple has received a lot of well wishes and blessings from their loved ones. The cricketer has received a trail of expensive gifts from his senior cricket friends, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Reportedly, the two former Indian captains combined to gave extremely swanky presents to Rahul worth Rs 3.5 crore on his big day. Dhoni gifted him a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs 80 lakh, whereas Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma presented KL and Athiya with a BMW, whose price is Rs 2.70 crore.

Though Athiya Shetty is an Indian actress and the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty, she has also received many gifts from Bollywood celebrities.

As per the reports, Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty, has gifted the lovebirds a lavish apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 50 crore. Several reports have surfaced stating that Suniel’s close friend Salman Khan has presented a luxurious “Audi” car to the couple.

Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala served as the location for the event of their marriage. KL wore an ivory sherwani, while Athiya wore a pink-hued chikankari lehenga.