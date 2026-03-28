MS Dhoni ruled out of first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to calf strain

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Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter MS Dhoni is likely to miss the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a calf strain. Chennai Super Kings took to social media to share the news with their fans.

A statement issued by the Yellow franchise said, “MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala!”

CSK will be starting the season on March 30 against the 2008 champions, Rajasthan Royals, at Guwahati, with the former RR player Sanju Samson now having joined the Yellow franchise and the veteran CSK, India legend Ravindra Jadeja getting a homecoming to RR after a trade ahead of the auction. The trade also involved English all-rounder Sam Curran being traded from CSK to RR, but the pace bowling all-rounder will miss out the tournament due to injury.

It has long been speculated that this season, after all, could be Dhoni’s last season, with his knee issues persisting. Dhoni even acknowledged his declining level of fitness during the ‘ROAR 26’ fan event at Chepauk stadium recently, saying that “it is on the way down”.

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The stage is all set for the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from today. The match will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards.