MS Dhoni fan delighted to get snapped beside him, “getting old” says Twitterati

A picture of former Indian team cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently surfaced online, and it has created a frenzy among his fans. In the clip, the MS Dhoni fan can be seen delighted to be clicked beside his idol in Ranchi. Dhoni is also gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2023. Recently, a video of him from the net practice ahead of the match also went viral on social media.

According to the rumours, the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League could be Dhoni’s last match as an active player. What makes these speculations believable to his fans is the fact that Chennai Super Kings roped in England’s red-ball leader Ben Stokes at the IPL 2023 auction after spending INR 16.25 crore. Hence, people assume that the Chennai franchise is looking at Stokes as its next leader.

Meanwhile, amid the rumours, a picture of MS Dhoni standing beside a delighted fan was posted on Twitter. The cricketer’s kind gesture has won hearts all over again. In the snap, the cricketer can be seen sporting a blue tracksuit and a salt-and-pepper beard.

Take a look:

MS Dhoni with a fan in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/gsTVbryMbN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 20, 2023

Here’s how fans reacted:

Thala dashing as ever, that beard my god. 👌😊 — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) January 20, 2023

Such a down to earth person even after achieving so much success ❤️❤️ — thunderstorm (@darkennighttt) January 20, 2023

It hurts to see your favourite player getting old 😓😓😓 I’m lucky to be a fan of Virat Kohli woh old nahi honge — Rajasthani Memer 4.0 (@Memes_Raj) January 20, 2023

Looking forward for his new hairstyle pic.twitter.com/bFgG5vT1Zn — Viratian Tweetz (@eraofKingVirat) January 20, 2023

Arey yaar humse bhi mil lo kabhi, bagle mei toh rahte hai 🥲 https://t.co/PYai13Re5j — ARPIT (@arpitarshhh) January 21, 2023