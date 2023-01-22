Sports

MS Dhoni fan delighted to get snapped beside him, “getting old” says Twitterati

A picture of MS Dhoni goes viral where he can be seen posing for the camera with one of his lucky fans.

ms dhoni fan
Image credit- Twitter/Johns.

A picture of former Indian team cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently surfaced online, and it has created a frenzy among his fans. In the clip, the MS Dhoni fan can be seen delighted to be clicked beside his idol in Ranchi. Dhoni is also gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2023. Recently, a video of him from the net practice ahead of the match also went viral on social media.

According to the rumours, the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League could be Dhoni’s last match as an active player. What makes these speculations believable to his fans is the fact that Chennai Super Kings roped in England’s red-ball leader Ben Stokes at the IPL 2023 auction after spending INR 16.25 crore. Hence, people assume that the Chennai franchise is looking at Stokes as its next leader.

Meanwhile, amid the rumours, a picture of MS Dhoni standing beside a delighted fan was posted on Twitter. The cricketer’s kind gesture has won hearts all over again. In the snap, the cricketer can be seen sporting a blue tracksuit and a salt-and-pepper beard.

Take a look:

Here’s how fans reacted:

