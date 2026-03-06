MS Dhoni calms Sakshi after false wicket celebration in India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final

Advertisement

Mumbai: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni drew attention at Wankhede Stadium while watching the T20 World Cup semi-final between the India national cricket team and the England cricket team. He attended the match with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and cameras frequently highlighted their presence in the VIP section.

During the 18th over of England’s innings, a playful moment between the couple went viral on social media. India’s pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled a tight over, allowing just six runs while England’s Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran batted. On the first ball, Curran pushed the delivery straight back to Bumrah. Sakshi, thinking a wicket had fallen, jumped in celebration. The ball had actually bounced before reaching the bowler, and Dhoni calmly signaled her to relax, clarifying that no wicket had been taken.

The candid interaction captured the attention of viewers worldwide. Dhoni shared the stands with several other prominent attendees, including former Indian skippers. He also exchanged warm greetings with Rohit Sharma while cheering for the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav.

The semi-final continued with high stakes as India and England battled for a spot in the final, while the light-hearted Dhoni-Sakshi moment added a touch of humor to the tense encounter.