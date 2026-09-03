MS Dhoni’s ‘hookah pee ke aa raha hoon’ comment to Rishabh Pant goes viral

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New Delhi: A video featuring former India captain MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant seems to have caught the eye of social media users. The clip, which appears to be from a private function, sees the duo posing for pictures with friends. As Pant seems to beckon him, Dhoni says “Hookah pee ke aa raha hoon”.

The clip has once again turned the spotlight on Dhoni’s ‘rumored’ penchant for shisha or hookah. Pant has long been one of Dhoni’s close allies and the veteran cricketer was one of the first people to congratulate him on his rise.

Recently Pant had a productive series with the bat against Sri Lanka, scoring 168 runs in three Tests, including 66 in the second match at Galle. He became the first Indian to register 100 Test sixes.

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Watch the video here:

Rishabh Pant & MS Dhoni drinking beer worth more than 12 crore 🥶 During eng vs india last odi game rishabh pant sponsored a super luxury house party for dhoni and his villagers friends and served beer and wine worth more than 12 crores ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/7FsXpZ8mn8 — Ansh  (@159atsydney_) September 2, 2026