Mohsin Khan says he played IPL only for his father who was in ICU

IPL 2023: Mohsin Khan held his nerves and defended 11 runs with his well-executed Yorkers, giving just 5 runs off the over as LSG wrapped the win by 5 runs.

In the post-match press conference, Mohsin Khan said he played the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with a heavy heart since his father is in the IC battling for his life. He further added that, he played the match only for his father.

Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, who helped LSG get an exciting five-run victory for Lucknow Super Giants over Mumbai Indians. The cricketer paid a tribute to his sick father in the post match press meet.

The player further informed that his father has been discharged from the hospital after spending 10 days in the intensive care unit. The 24-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh had a great season last year. Though he was later sidelined this year by a left shoulder injury, missing the domestic campaign and most of the IPL.

Earlier, batting first, LSG had a torrid start as Jason Behrendorff’s double strike in the second over sent the opener Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad on two successive deliveries to reduce LSH to 12/2. With Quinton de Kock’s couple of sixes and Krunal Pandya’s boundary, LSG were 35/2 at the end of the Power-play.

Piyush came into the attack on the next over and picked up a wicket on the first ball of his spell. While the MI bowlers dominated the proceedings, Stoinis and Krunal steadied the innings with their 82-run stand.

Krunal was experiencing cramps while running and retired himself in the 16th over, falling one short of his half-century. Then, Stoinis took MI Bowlers to cleaner, taking 54 runs off the last 3 overs to take LSG to 177/3 in 20 overs.