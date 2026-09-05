Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq dropped from England test, know reason

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New Delhi: The Pakistan squad is rumored to have flown out Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq from the tour to England of Tests-due to the poor performance of the duo and other misbehaviour allegedly from the dressing room.

Seven players were sacked by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the two-run defeat suffered by the side against England in the two preceding Test matches. Salman Ali Agha, the skipper also was sent packing.

The report further contends that performances alone were not entirely responsible for the cull and that indiscipline was an additional concern

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Red ball coach designate Mike Hesson said he wasn’t part of the decision, nor does he know how the player was released, before he took charge the players were released.

The sweeping changes have triggered criticism of Pakistan’s selection and team-management strategy ahead of the third Test.

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