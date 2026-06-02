Mirroring Messi’s WC debut, Yamal to wear number 19 in FIFA WC

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Madrid: Spanish football sensation Lamine Yamal will be wearing the jersey number 19 on his FIFA World Cup debut this year, mirroring Lionel Messi’s debut at the grandest stage with Argentina, leaving the number 10 for another star teammate, reported World Soccer Talk.

As per World Soccer Talk, Yamal has been given the 19 number shirt, the number he wore while rising to stardom in Barcelona, before taking Lionel Messi’s number 10 jersey, and the one he has proudly donned during his young international career so far having made debut in 2023.

Since his debut in September 2023, the 18-year-old has preferred this number, playing a crucial role in Spain’s Euro 2024 title win and a runners-up finish in the UEFA League with number 19 on his back.

Last week, Spanish head coach Luis de la Fuente unveiled his 26-man team for the World Cup, which for the first time ever had no players from Real Madrid, who had a trophyless season. On Monday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the squad’s shirt numbers.

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Spain’s number 10 jersey, which Yamal wore during his past season with Barcelona, will be with teammate Dani Olmo, who has been wearing the jersey since 2024. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the number 10 belonged to Marco Asensio, who has since been dropped from the team.

Spain is in Group H with Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay and will start their campaign in Atlanta against Cape Verde from June 15.

(ANI)

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