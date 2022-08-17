Mike Tyson seen in wheelchair after saying his death is coming ‘really soon’

Los Angeles: Legendary professional boxer Mike Tyson, who will be making his acting debut in Indian cinema with the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘Liger’, has raised more concerns after he was spotted in a wheelchair, weeks after he said that his death is coming “really soon”.

The 56-year-old was wheeled through the terminal at Miami International Airport. He was carrying a walking stick with him while posing for selfies with fans. Dressed in all-white, he didn’t seem to be in his best condition as he used a white towel to wipe his mouth, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Tyson was also seen with his walking stick while out and about in New York. He was using a walking stick, which appeared to be the same as the one he held in Miami, when making his way from his car to his hotel room.

Dismissing people’s concerns, a source told TMZ that it was “nothing serious”.

The former heavyweight champion is reportedly “dealing with a sciatica flare-up” in his back, which was described as some old “wear and tear” from living his life and an “occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike.”

What caused more worry, however, Mike was talking about coming to grips with death in the same month during a conversation with his friend and therapist Sean McFarland.

“We’re all going to die one day, of course,” he said during his “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson” podcast.

“When I look in the mirror and I see those little spots on my face,” said Mike, “I say, ‘Wow. My expiration date is coming close. Really soon’.”

“I just want to die consciously. I don’t want to die screaming. And I’ve heard the last rights of a lot of people – a lot of famous people – and they’re getting ready to die, and they leave this planet screaming.”

During the conversation, Mike also said that he doesn’t see a value in money since it doesn’t bring about security. “What is security?” he began.

“I don’t know. (Does) that mean you’re not going to catch a disease? You can’t get hit by a car?” he asked. “You can’t jump off a bridge?”

“I always tell people they think a lot of money is gonna make them happy,” he added.

“They never had a lot of money before. When you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I going to confess my love to you when you have $500 billion dollars? The false sense of security.”

“You don’t believe the banks can crash. You believe you’re invisible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say that money is a false sense of security.”