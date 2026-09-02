Michael Hussey declines England’s Test batting coach job for Australia consultancy role

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New Delhi: Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has reportedly declined a job as England’s Test batting coach and instead will work in a part-time consultancy role with Cricket Australia.

Hussey was contacted by England head coach Stephen Fleming to join his coaching team but opted against the position due to the amount of travel required.

It had emerged the full-time role was put to him to be involved in England’s Test set-up but with his commitments in franchise cricket and broadcasting, Hussey felt he could not sign up for the workload, in part on principle given the country he represented.

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Australia’s part-time consultancy job provides him more freedom, and he is also expected to have involvement with their national teams in the lead-up to the 2027 Ashes series.

Hussey’s decision will be a boost for Australia while an England defeat, who looked to add him to their batting expertise. Hussey has had past dealings with England before, having played a part in their T20 World Cup 2022 triumph winning side.