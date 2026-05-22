Michael Carrick signs two-year contract as Manchester United head coach

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London: Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Michael Carrick as the club’s permanent head coach after a successful interim spell in charge.

Carrick, who returned to Old Trafford in January following the departure of Ruben Amorim, has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2028, as per an official statement from Manchester United.

The former United midfielder guided the team back into the UEFA Champions League after overseeing an impressive turnaround in results during the second half of the season. Under Carrick, United won 11 of their 16 Premier League matches and accumulated the highest points tally in the division since his arrival.

United said the 44-year-old had “thoroughly earned” the opportunity to continue leading the first team on a permanent basis after restoring belief and consistency within the squad.

Carrick enjoyed a decorated playing career at Old Trafford, making 464 appearances and winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking after the announcement, Carrick said leading United was a responsibility that filled him with “immense pride” and stressed his ambition to help the club challenge for major honours again.

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“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here,” Carrick said.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again,” he added.

United director of football Jason Wilcox praised Carrick’s impact both on and off the pitch, highlighting the culture and connection he has built within the squad since taking charge.

Wilcox added that Carrick’s role in securing Champions League qualification should not be underestimated and said the club believed his approach aligned with United’s traditions and long-term vision.

(ANI)

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