Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India to bat first without any change

Ahmedabad: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final match and invited India to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this evening.

Speaking at the toss, Santner as mentioned by cricbuzz.com said, “We are going to bowl first. Looks pretty good. We will see if it does anything and try and restrict them to a chasable score. Boys are good. This is why we are playing. It did. Great occasion, the semifinal and the guys will take confidence from that.”

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav also expressed his happiness for being invited to bat first. He announced that they will play the high-voltage match with the same team. “Happy to bat first since we have been doing that pretty well. Always good to have runs on the board in the semifinal or a final. It’s history now, new World Cup and we are excited for it. It looks fully already and it’s only toss time and hopefully we will give them a good show. Same team for us,” Yadav said.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

