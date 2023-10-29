Men’s ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli has the ability to control his mind in chaos: Simon Doull

New Delhi: Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull heaped praise on former India skipper Virat Kohli for his ability “to control his mind and his own batting” in tense situations.

Kohli is the leading run-scorer for India and second, in the overall list in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, amassing 354 runs in five matches while maintaining an impressive average of 118 and a solid strike rate of 90.53. His exceptional performance includes one century and three half-centuries.

In 31 Men’s ODI World Cup matches, the 34-year-old has amassed 1,384 runs at an average of 55.36, including hitting three centuries and nine fifties, with a highest score of 107.

“The ability to control his own mind and his own batting while chaos can be happening around him is one of the huge admirations for Virat,” Doull said in a video uploaded on ICC.

“He averages in excess of 90 in run-chases. When you look at some of the great players who average 50, 54, 55, the likes of (Jacques) Kallis, (Sachin) Tendulkar and those sorts of players; to be almost 40 above them in run-chases is just phenomenal,” he added.

During the match against Bangladesh, Kohli scored his 48th ODI Century and inched closer to Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI century.

With India set to return to action after a week-long rest when they face defending champions England at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, Kohli will be looking to achieve the iconic landmark of Sachin’s 49 ODI tons.