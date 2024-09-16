Men’s Asian Champions Trophy: Hockey Team India beat Korea to face China in final

Hulunbuir: Hockey Team India beat Korea Republic 4-1 in the semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 held in Hulunbuir in China today. With the spectacular win, India booked their spot in the final against China.

Goals from Captain Harmanpreet, Jarmanpreet and Uttam Singh helped India to win the match. The first goal came from Uttam Singh at the 13th minute before the end of the first quarter. They took the lead to 2-0 in the 19th minute as Harmanpreet Singh converted a goal to the penalty corner and managed to keep the scoreline the same by the end of the first half.

Later, Jarmanpreet Singh scored another goal for India in the 32th minutes before Yang Jihun scored the first goal for the Korea when he converted a PC in the 33rd minute. However, Harmanpreet Singh converted another PC at the 45th minute.

Now, the final will be played between India and China tomorrow at 3.30 PM, Pakistan will lock horn with Korea Republic for the third place at 1.15 PM.