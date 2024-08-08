Memes on Gautam Gambhir flooded in the internet as India lost ODI series against Sri Lanka after 27 years

The 3-match ODI series of India against Sri Lanka has ended and the host team has successfully won the series against the ‘Men in Blue’ by 2-0. Sri Lanka won the final and third ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, August 7. The Island nation ended their 27-year drought against India for the ODI bilateral series. However, India coach Gautam Gambhir was at the receiving end of the criticism as cricket fans trolled him for this ODI series loss.

For those who did not follow the ODI series (i.e. India vs Sri Lanka), India managed to tie the first match while losing the second and third match. India lost the 2nd match and 3rd match by 32 runs and 110 runs respectively. The collapse of the Indian team’s batting unit can be pointed out as a major reason for the defeat against Sri Lanka.

Gautam Gambhir took charge of as the Indian team head coach after the end of successful tenure of Rahul Dravid. India won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup under the mentorship of Dravid and this became the peak achievement of the team since 2013 (India last won a trophy in 2013).

Despite India’s victory in the T20 series against Sri Lanka, the performance by the guest team remained a surprise for many fans. However, the Indian team fans expressed their feelings through the memes on Twitter (now X). We have mentioned some memes on Coach Gautam Gambhir that have gained attention on social media in the last 24 hours.

Indian team is struggling against good spin attack in 3rd ODI

Gambhir wants credit of winning wc after 28 years. But people are giving him credit of losing series vs SRILANKA after 27 years.

