Mehidy Hasan Miraz scripts history with his all-round performance against Australia

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New Delhi: Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has scripted history by giving a brilliant all round performance in test against Australia in Darwin.

The match was historic as he had scored much needed runs for the team, knocked out five players, and played an important role in making the team win the game.

Miraz scored a half century aiding the team which contributed Bangladesh to make a big first inning lead then when the opposition was batting, he came in to ball and took five wickets. The team was able to stop Australia at 284 after getting them bowled out.

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Bangladesh while chasing the target needed only 57 runs to win and the game was completed without any difficulties because of the player’s contribution.

The victory was Bangladesh’s first-ever Test win on Australian soil. Miraz’s five-wicket haul was his 12th in Test cricket and he called it one of the most special of his career.

Also Read: Bangladesh Make History With Stunning Win Over Australia in Darwin Test