MCA president Amol Kale passes away in USA

Mumbai: Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale has died following a heart attack in the United States where he has gone along with some other MCA officials to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, sources in the organisation confirmed to sources on Monday.

Kale suffered a cardiac arrest after watching the India versus Pakistan match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. He was there along with MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik and Apex Council member Suraj Samat.

Detailed reports awaited. (IANS)

